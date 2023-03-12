Browns Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks, Mecole Hardman Among WR Options

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some upgrades at wide receiver this offseason, and a reunion with an old friend is among the reported options the franchise is considering.

The Browns "have their sights on" former Cleveland wideout Odell Beckham Jr., Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cooks and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

New York Jets veteran Elijah Moore is also listed among the wide receivers Cleveland has interest in, according to Cabot.

