Eagles' Darius Slay Addresses Trade Rumors: 'I Do Want to Finish My Career Here'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made it clear while speaking on his Big Play Slay podcast that he wants to spend his entire career in Philadelphia despite being linked in trade rumors this winter.

Slay said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"I know what's going on. I hear the rumors, I hear everything. I see everything all over the globe, all over the internet and I just want my fans to know Slay did not ask to be traded. But this is part of the business. There's no bad blood against neither one of us, me or Howie (Roseman). None of that. We all good, great understanding. It's just the business part of it. A lot of guys go up for trades, you know, they got a lot of money involved in this situation so it's nothing big, nothing too serious. It's just part of the business, man.

"I do want to finish my career as an Eagle but we'll see. We be looking forward to it, man. Got time here. But best believe, I do want to be an Eagle. But if my job requires me to go elsewhere, then I'll go. … I got a lot of years left in this game and I love this game, man. So it's only right for me to finish off strong."

