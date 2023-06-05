NFL Rumors: Leonard Floyd, Bills Agree to Contract; Star Won Super Bowl 56 with Rams

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Linebacker Leonard Floyd will play for the Buffalo Bills after the sides agreed to a deal Monday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 30-year-old will sign a one-year contract.

As the Los Angeles Rams have been trying to get their salary cap under control, Floyd was the odd man out and the team released him March 10.

The Georgia product joined the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020. He went on to record a career-high 10.5 sacks in 16 starts to help Los Angeles make the playoffs. The team rewarded him with a four-year, $64 million contract in March 2021.

The decision to release Floyd came after the Rams and Bobby Wagner agreed to a mutual parting of ways. Wagner originally signed a five-year, $50 million contract in March 2022.

Coming off a 5-12 record last season, L.A. had to reset some things to get back on track. It should see an improvement by just having better injury luck in 2023, but Floyd was an expendable piece because of his salary and age.

While he remained a productive player, he was never able to reach the heights from his first season with the club. He had 18.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

During the Rams' run to a Super Bowl 56 win after the 2021 season, Floyd recorded two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and two sacks.

He was one of the few Rams players who made it through the 2022 season largely unscathed. He started all 17 games and got better as the year went along with four sacks in the final four games.

As long as Floyd can keep racking up sacks and disrupting the quarterback in a rotational role, he will be a fine addition for the Bills in their quest to make the playoffs next season.

He'll reunite with former Rams teammate Von Miller in Buffalo, and his arrival gives the team some insurance with Miller coming off his ACL injury.