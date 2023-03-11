Report: Georgetown to 'Make a Run' at Providence's Ed Cooley to Replace Patrick Ewing

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Georgetown is staying in the Big East as it begins the search for a new men's basketball coach after Patrick Ewing was fired on Thursday.

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Hoyas are expected to "make a run" at Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

Goodman noted Cooley "will listen" to Georgetown's offer, per sources.

