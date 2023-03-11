X

    Report: Georgetown to 'Make a Run' at Providence's Ed Cooley to Replace Patrick Ewing

    Adam WellsMarch 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars reacts during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies in the Quarterfinal round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Georgetown is staying in the Big East as it begins the search for a new men's basketball coach after Patrick Ewing was fired on Thursday.

    Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Hoyas are expected to "make a run" at Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

    Goodman noted Cooley "will listen" to Georgetown's offer, per sources.

