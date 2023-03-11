Odell Beckham Jr. Compared to Saquon Barkley, Deebo Samuel by Observer at Workout

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During his year away from the NFL recovering from a torn ACL, Odell Beckham Jr. apparently used his time to do a lot of working out.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one person who attended Beckham's workout for NFL teams on Friday pointed out how "noticeably muscular" he looked and compared his frame to Saquon Barkley and Deebo Samuel.

Beckham has been a free agent since the end of the 2021 season. There was speculation he was going to sign with a team late in the 2022 campaign and return for a potential playoff run.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even told USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Dec. 16 there was a "good chance" Beckham was going to sign with them, "with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future."

Amid speculation about Beckham's signing, ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys had concerns about the three-time Pro Bowler's physical as he recovered from the knee injury suffered in Super Bowl 56 and wasn't certain he would be able to play before mid-January.

As potentially the top free-agent wide receiver this offseason, Beckham could generate significant interest if teams are comfortable with his recovery from the torn ACL.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, 12 teams were in Arizona for Beckham's private workout on Friday.

Beckham split the 2021 season between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. He had 537 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games during the regular season.

In four playoff games with the Rams, Beckham had 288 yards and two touchdowns.