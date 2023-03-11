X

    Kentucky's Defense Causes Fans to Question March Madness Hopes After Vanderbilt Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 11, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 10: Ezra Manjon #5 of the the Vanderbilt Commodores shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the quarterfinals of the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)
    Carly Mackler/Getty Images

    Ezra Manjon scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the sixth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores to an 80-73 win over the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC men's basketball tournament quarterfinals Friday.

    Kentucky's defense encountered significant issues against the guard trio of Manjon, Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence. Wright and Lawrence each scored 18 points.

    A 12-0 Vanderbilt run to close the first half turned a 34-27 deficit into a 39-34 halftime advantage.

    The Commodores offense kept the team up by five or more points throughout the entire second half despite productive evenings from UK starters Antonio Reeves (22 points), Jacob Toppin (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Oscar Tshiebwe (19 points, 15 rebounds).

    With that, Kentucky's SEC tournament journey is over.

    There's no doubt the Wildcats will make it to the NCAA tournament—most Bracket Matrix projections pegged Kentucky safely in as a No. 6 seed entering Friday.

    However, Kentucky's defensive struggles raise significant cause for March Madness concern.

    Per KenPom.com, Kentucky ranked No. 67 of 363 Division I teams in adjusted defensive efficiency entering Friday. The Wildcats were also No. 120 in field-goal percentage defense.

    Kentucky has played some ugly defensive games in SEC play, including an 88-73 loss to Arkansas and an 89-75 defeat to Missouri.

    The Vanderbilt loss wasn't on those levels, but it showcased what might end up being Kentucky's Achilles' heel in the NCAA tournament.

    During and after the game, Twitter raised concerns about UK's defense.

    John Clay @johnclayiv

    Kentucky 10-of-18 at foul line after those 2 Toppin misses.<br><br>What has killed Cats all year -- free throw shooting; bad on-ball defense -- has killed the Cats once again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ukbasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ukbasketball</a>

    Sean Vinsel @HoopsInsight

    Kentucky is now:<br>7-1 vs teams with top 40 defense but not a top 40 offense<br>1-4 vs teams with top 40 offense but not a top 40 defense<br>1-4 vs teams with a top 40 offense and defense<br><br>Can handle defense-first teams, but strong offenses have the Cats number.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    As has been the case most of the season, it's really defense that is Kentucky's problem. Tie game, 34-all.

    AJ Johnson @AJJohns00946697

    Kentucky with the laziest defense imaginable to gift Vanderbilt a tournament bid. How do you let an average team go 50/40/100?

    The Kentucky Network @KentuckyNet

    Our offense is so good but it doesn't matter when the defense is this horrid.<br><br>The drought will continue.

    Stu Hammer @stuhammer_

    If Kentucky gets a draw against a top-25 offense in the big dance you can kiss this season goodbye.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    The thing with Oscar and Kentucky against teams like Vandy is that it isn't just the ball-screen defense. He's also pretty bad as a help rim protector. Gets himself sealed off way too often, not available often enough at the basket.

    B ⛳ @BrandonC213

    Kentucky has the talent to make a run but the defense to lose first round…

    The Kentucky Network @KentuckyNet

    This defense simply does not have what it takes<br><br>Sorry not sorry

    Lee K. Howard @HowardWKYT

    If Kentucky's defense doesn't tighten up, it won't matter what they do on offense.

    Stephen A Turner @StephenATurner

    Kentucky looks disinterested in giving effort on defense. Terrible effort.

    The Wildcats now await to hear their tournament fate on Sunday. The bracket will be released beginning at 6 p.m. ET. CBS will televise the proceedings.

