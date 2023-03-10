Raiders HC Talks Drafting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback this winter after releasing veteran Derek Carr, who went on to sign a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

While the franchise could acquire a veteran quarterback, such as Aaron Rodgers or Jimmy Garoppolo, it's more reasonable to believe it will select a rookie signal-caller this spring with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are among the top quarterbacks available, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels provided little insight into which of the four the franchise might be considering.

McDaniels said, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"We're not going to let anybody else determine how we feel about those players. We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks, period. Whenever it's the right time to pick the right player, that's the whole key. It's not, 'We need a quarterback, so we have to take the fifth-best guy that we don't like,' if that were to happen. We're not going to do that.

"If there are one or two guys at that position who we feel could really help our football team, we'll figure out the scenario that would give us an opportunity to add them. If we can, great. If we can't, we can't. That's life in the National Football League. You can't always have just what you want. You have to have multiple plans and avenues to go in."

With the No. 7 pick, some of those quarterbacks could be off the board, so the Raiders might need to trade up if they feel strongly about one of those players as the draft nears.

If the Raiders don't trade up, it's possible the signal-callers they like most won't be available as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks could all draft quarterbacks with their early picks.

If Las Vegas doesn't draft a quarterback, it'll be interesting to see if it opts to rely on Jarrett Stidham in 2023 or makes a move for someone else.