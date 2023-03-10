Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Teams Expect Raiders to Pursue 49ers' FA QB amid Texans Buzz

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo figures to have his share of options to pick from when free agency begins next week.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the market for Garoppolo "looks pretty solid right now" with the Las Vegas Raiders expected to pursue the 31-year-old quarterback and the Houston Texans potentially in the mix.

Things are setting up well for Garoppolo to pick his next destination rather than being forced to settle for a team he may not be fully committed to.

The New Orleans Saints have already found their quarterback for 2023 after agreeing to a four-year deal with Derek Carr.

Fowler also said on SportsCenter that Aaron Rodgers' market, at least right now, appears to only include the New York Jets.

Daniel Jones and Geno Smith have already reached new deals with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. Lamar Jackson will be allowed to negotiate with other teams after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens, but he's not a true free agent.

Garoppolo is the best of the true free-agent quarterbacks who will be available. He is coming off a strong season with the San Francisco 49ers after throwing for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and a 67.2 completion percentage in 11 appearances.

Both the Texans and Raiders have connections to Garoppolo on their coaching staffs. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spent the past six seasons with the 49ers.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was director of player personnel for the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was drafted by the team in 2014.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was offensive coordinator for the Patriots during Garoppolo's three seasons with the team before he was traded to San Francisco in October 2017.

The Texans and Raiders have been linked to quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft. Houston owns two of the top 12 picks, including No. 2 overall. Las Vegas' first selection is at No. 7 overall.

If Garoppolo signs with either the Texans or Raiders, it could be as a stop-gap option if they draft a quarterback and want to give the rookie time to develop behind the scenes before throwing him into a starting role.