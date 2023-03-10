Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR to Hold Workout Friday amid Cowboys Interest

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to prove he's ready to be back on the field.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Beckham is set to hold a free-agent workout for prospective teams in Arizona on Friday. One of those teams likely to be in attendance is the Dallas Cowboys, as team owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he remains interested in signing the veteran pass-catcher.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants, with whom Beckham began his career in 2014 after being drafted No. 12 overall, are expected to be in attendance.

In addition to the Giants and Cowboys, Beckham also met with the Buffalo Bills last season before deciding to wait until 2023 to sign a deal.

The 30-year-old was forced to undergo knee surgery on Feb. 22, 2022, after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI while he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He became a champion for the first time when the Rams went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Beckham is "100 percent fully healthy." If that is the case, he will be one of the most sought-after receivers on the open market this offseason.

In eight games for the Rams during the 2021 season, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It was a flash of what he could do when satisfied with his situation, as he was previously with the Cleveland Browns before being released midway through that year following a tumultuous tenure.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler who will be able to produce in the right environment.