NBA to Use Hawk-Eye Technology in 2023-24; Referee System Used in World Cup, Tennis

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NBA announced a partnership with Sony Sports on Thursday that will bring Hawk-Eye tracking technology to the league beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The Hawk-Eye tracking, which was used in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and is regularly featured in tennis, among other sports and events, captures player and ball movement in real time and will aid in officiating decisions.

"This technology will provide the opportunity to enhance officiating by increasing the accuracy of calls and the speed of gameplay, including, in future seasons, through automated calls on plays such as out-of-bounds and goaltending," the NBA said in a statement.

Hawk-Eye effectively replaces Second Spectrum "center of mass" data, which has been used in recent seasons. Second Spectrum will continue working with the NBA and will begin implementing its enhanced graphics and advanced statistics for alternate broadcasts on NBA League Pass next season.

The NBA also expanded its relationship with data provider Sportradar to create stats and graphics related to Hawk-Eye technology data.