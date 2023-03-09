Fred VanVleet: NBA Ref 'Ben Taylor Was F--king Terrible' During Raptors vs. Clippers

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet didn't hold back in his assessment of referee Ben Taylor after his team's 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday:

"I don't mind, I'll take a fine, I don't really care," VanVleet said (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN). "I thought Ben Taylor was f--king terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know out of the three [officials], there's one or two that just f--k the game up. It's been like that a couple of games in a row."

The comments come just two days after Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes was ejected in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. Referee Scott Foster said Barnes "questioned the integrity of the crew."

No one was ejected on Wednesday, but VanVleet did receive a technical foul in the third quarter of the loss.

"Most of the refs are trying hard," the guard said after the game. "I like a lot of the refs, they're trying hard, they're pretty fair and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d--ks and just kind of f--k the game up. And no one's coming to see that s--t. They come to see the players."

VanVleet said his team was outplayed by the Clippers and didn't lose because of the officials, but he thinks the situation has gotten "personal" with Taylor.