    Fred VanVleet: NBA Ref 'Ben Taylor Was F--king Terrible' During Raptors vs. Clippers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    AP Photo/Terrance Williams

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet didn't hold back in his assessment of referee Ben Taylor after his team's 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday:

    Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa

    Fred VanVleet went OFF on referee Ben Taylor and NBA reffing in general in his post-game after the Raptors loss. Haven't heard anything like this. <a href="https://t.co/VcMkGTh0k3">pic.twitter.com/VcMkGTh0k3</a>

    "I don't mind, I'll take a fine, I don't really care," VanVleet said (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN). "I thought Ben Taylor was f--king terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know out of the three [officials], there's one or two that just f--k the game up. It's been like that a couple of games in a row."

    The comments come just two days after Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes was ejected in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. Referee Scott Foster said Barnes "questioned the integrity of the crew."

    No one was ejected on Wednesday, but VanVleet did receive a technical foul in the third quarter of the loss.

    "Most of the refs are trying hard," the guard said after the game. "I like a lot of the refs, they're trying hard, they're pretty fair and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d--ks and just kind of f--k the game up. And no one's coming to see that s--t. They come to see the players."

    VanVleet said his team was outplayed by the Clippers and didn't lose because of the officials, but he thinks the situation has gotten "personal" with Taylor.

