Flyers' Tony DeAngelo Suspended for Spearing Lightning's Corey Perry in Groin

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry in the groin, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday following a hearing.

The incident occurred during the third period of Philadelphia 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. DeAngelo was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.

The NHL Department of Player Safety explained:

"Well after the whistle is blown, DeAngelo circles back toward Perry, pulls back his stick and drives the point of the stick blade into Perry's groin with a stabbing motion, causing him to fall to the ice. This is spearing. It is important to note that DeAngelo does not engage with Perry in any way prior to spearing him, choosing to deliver this strike while Perry is not looking at him.

"What causes this play to rise to the level of a suspension is the premeditated nature of the foul against an unsuspecting opponent well after the whistle, the area of the body where the spear was delivered and the force of the blow."

"I haven't seen the clip of what happened," Flyers head coach John Tortorella told reporters of the incident after the game. "Guys in the room said it was pretty obvious what happened."

He added: "That's the line you walk, as far as going over the edge. I want him to have his personality, to have that competitiveness. A couple of guys I did sit, I wish a little of that would rub off on them. But again, I haven't seen it, but I think he may have crossed the line."

DeAngelo also told reporters after the loss that he didn't mean to catch Perry in the groin.

"He tried to slash my stick out of my hands a second beforehand. He talks all game," he said. "I asked him to fight, he doesn't want to fight. He'll tell you he's asked me to fight for years. I don't say no. But wasn't trying to give him a shot [where it landed]. Replay probably looks worse."

DeAngelo is in his first season with the Flyers after spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has 10 goals and 24 assists in 59 games this year, but he also boasts a minus-28 rating.

The 27-year-old made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17 and spent a little over three seasons with the New York Rangers before the franchise waived him following an altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

DeAngelo was previously suspended three games in 2017 for abuse of officials while playing for the Coyotes.

He was also twice suspended while playing as a prospect in the Ontario Hockey League for violating the league's policy to "keep homophobic, racist and sexist language out of the game."

DeAngelo will miss games against the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins. He'll be eligible to return to the lineup on March 14 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In the meantime, Justin Braun figures to slot in on Philadelphia's third defensive pairing.

The Flyers sit well out of a playoff spot with a 24-29-11 record. They're seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points.