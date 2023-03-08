NFL Trade Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals' No. 3 Draft Pick Available for Deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to flip some of their most valuable assets this offseason to set themselves up with more stability for the future.

According to The Athletic's Doug Haller, not only is there a "strong possibility" that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is traded, but the Cardinals also "remain open to trading the No. 3 pick and moving back to gain additional picks, which might be their best option."

Haller explained Arizona has many roster needs, leading to the team's desire to explore its trade options.

"This is a team with more questions than answers. In his first year on the job, GM Monti Ossenfort needs to rebuild the offensive line, add a pass rusher and improve the cornerback room," Haller wrote while adding wide receiver to that list in the event Hopkins is traded.

This week, Michael Silver of Bally Sports reported that Hopkins was among the players known to be discussed in trade talks during last week's NFL Scouting Combine. On Tuesday, reporter Mike Jurecki revealed what it would take to land Hopkins in a trade, stating that the Cardinals are seeking a second-round pick plus a conditional pick or a player.

The five-time Pro Bowler was limited to nine games last season and finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns, his fewest times reaching the end zone since his rookie year in 2013. He was suspended for six games to start the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and later missed time because of a knee injury.

Moving on from a veteran such as Hopkins would be understandable as Arizona looks to build for the future. While there are a lot of talented players on both sides of the ball at the top of this year's draft, Haller noted that the Cardinals can still land the type of player they need even if they trade back.

"Moving back a few spots probably would take the Cardinals out of the running for Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., but Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson still could be around," Haller wrote.