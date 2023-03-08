Lamar Jackson Rumors: Rival Execs Praise Ravens' Contract Negotiations with Star QB

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' hardline stance in contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson has reportedly drawn praise from opposing executives around the NFL.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported teams have come away impressed with the Ravens' refusal to offer their franchise quarterback a fully guaranteed contract. Baltimore took things one step further Tuesday, giving Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag—a move that will only guarantee him $32.4 million versus $45 million from the exclusive tag.

Should Jackson agree terms with another team, the Ravens would then have an opportunity to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks as compensation for Jackson.

One small issue for the signal-caller is that it seems more teams are lining up to say they have no interest in Jackson than flocking to sign the 2019 NFL MVP.

Multiple reporters ruled out the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins within hours of Jackson receiving the non-exclusive tag.

From a purely logical perspective, it makes no sense. We're living in a world where Daniel Jones is landing $40 million on an annual basis, and Derek Carr is almost hitting that number. Jones and Carr are two mediocre quarterbacks who wouldn't crack anyone's top-10 list on their very best day.

Jackson is 46-19 as a starter, is an offensive ecosystem unto himself and has done it all without being surrounded by a single elite wide receiver or running back his entire career. While there are some legitimate concerns regarding Jackson's health—he's missed 10 games combined the last two seasons and plays a run-heavy style that may not age well—teams should be falling over themselves for Jackson given the state of quarterback play around the NFL.

A year ago, the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed and traded multiple future first-round picks to the Houston Texans despite the fact that Watson had been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct or sexual assault in lawsuits. The Browns were far from the only team fawning over Watson for his services, either.

Keep in mind that Jackson is a former MVP, whereas the last time Watson was on the field before the 2022 season, he was leading a 4-12 Texans team.

There's something that feels extremely odd about how the Jackson situation has been handled across the NFL.