    NFL Rumors: Insiders Question Justin Jefferson's Future Contract amid Vikings QB Plan

    Doric SamMarch 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, but his deal reportedly could have a ripple effect on the team's future decisions.

    "The length of Jefferson's deal would correlate with more than his next bite at the financial apple," ESPN's Kevin Seifert stated. "It would also connect with the one issue that sources around the league say could bog down these negotiations: The Vikings' plan at quarterback for the timeframe of Jefferson's contract."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

