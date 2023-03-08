Top MLB Players Switching Positions in 2023

0 of 10

The 2023 MLB season will have some rule changes worth monitoring.

How long games last on average with the pitch clock, along with how pitchers and hitters adjust their routines to comply with it, will be fascinating aspects of the season to follow.

But outside of the rules, there will be other noteworthy changes.

For example, key players will change positions because of the offseason moves of their respective teams.

How will Fernando Tatis Jr. look in right field? Can Andrew Vaughn fill José Abreu's shoes at first base? Yordan Alvarez is an everyday left fielder now, ready or not. We won't overlook it here.

In this exercise, we examine position changes for some of MLB's top players in 2023.