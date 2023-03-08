Report: Owners Discussed Commanders Sale, No Decision on Vote to Remove Dan Snyder

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

NFL owners discussed the potential sale of the Washington Commanders during committee meetings this week in Palm Beach, Florida, though no decision was made on whether to remove Daniel Snyder as the franchise's owner should he refuse to sell, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Snyder and his wife, Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder, announced in November that they had hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions involving the franchise.

