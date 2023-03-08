Predicting College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2023March 8, 2023
Predicting College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2023
Clutch players in college football are part of what makes this sport so great. When a game is on the line, having a go-to player on your team you can count on to make a play can help make or break a given season.
As we look ahead to the 2023 season, there are plenty of players returning that can be described as "clutch." Although there are some very talented players returning in 2023, some of the bigger names didn't have to play in too many close games last season, so we kept the focus on players that demonstrated big plays in crucial moments of games.
For this list, we'll take a look at some clutch moments these guys had last season, and try to predict which games might be most important for their season next year.
Let's try to predict college football's most clutch performers in 2023.
Alabama K Will Reichard
- Made game-winning 33-yard field goal vs. Texas
- Made a 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to force overtime vs. LSU, his fourth field goal of the night
- Made a 50-yard field goal vs. Texas A&M
- Made two fourth-quarter field goals for 23 and 49 yards vs. Ole Miss
Alabama has to replace quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Cameron Latu this offseason. So getting placekicker Will Reichard back for a fifth season is huge for the Tide in 2023. Since 2019, Reichard has made 62 of his 75 field goal attempts, completing 82.7 percent of his attempts in his career. Last season he missed just four attempts, and completed 100 percent of his extra point attempts.
Clutch moments:
"He's very consistent in practice, he's very consistent in his routine," Tide head coach Nick Saban said of Reichard last season. "He's got the right mindset to not get sort of rattled in situations and he's very, very competitive. I absolutely just love the guy as a specialist. Sometimes, your specialists are a little different. He's just phenomenal."
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: vs. Texas, Sept. 9; vs. Ole Miss, Sept. 23; at Texas A&M, Oct. 7; vs. Tennessee, Oct. 21; vs. LSU, Nov. 4
Florida State QB Jordan Travis
2022 statistics: 3,214 yards passing, 24 touchdowns with five interceptions, 417 yards rushing with seven touchdowns
2023 looks like it might finally be the year that Florida State can overtake Clemson inside the ACC Atlantic. The Noles rank first in ESPN's S&P returning production rankings, as FSU returns Travis and receivers Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson.
Clutch moments
vs. Florida: Travis helped put together a game-winning drive to give his team a win over in-state rival Florida at the end of last season. With the game tied at 38 in the fourth quarter, FSU got the ball back at their own 35. Travis completed a 21-yard pass to Wilson, then rushed for seven yards on two carries to get to Florida's 33. His running back, Benson, capped it off with a 17-yard rushing touchdown.
vs. Oklahoma: The Noles trailed 25-18 early in the fourth quarter. But Travis put together consecutive scoring drives, one culminated with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Markeston Douglas to retake the lead 32-25. After Oklahoma responded with a touchdown to tie the game again, Travis found Wilson on a 58-yard bomb that put his offense inside Oklahoma's 15-yard line. Ryan Fitzgerald nailed the 32-yard field goal to give FSU the 35-32 victory.
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: vs. LSU, Sept. 3; at Clemson, Sept. 23; at Wake Forest, Oct. 28; at Florida, Nov. 25
Georgia TE Brock Bowers
2022 statistics: 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, nine carries for 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns
Georgia's Brock Bowers will be a junior in 2023. But the tight end that the Dawgs also line up at wide receiver and use in the running game is already creating some 2024 NFL draft buzz for himself. He had some clutch moments last season, too. Although Georgia will be without QB Stetson Bennett next season, whoever wins the starting job under center will have the luxury of throwing to Bennett downfield.
Clutch moments
vs. Missouri: This was one of the few games for Georgia that was a close one down the stretch. As the Dawgs trailed 22-19 in the fourth quarter, Georgia managed to drive to Missouri's 13. Instead of settling for a game-tying field goal, Bennett found Bowers for a 12-yard pass down at the one-yard line that set up Georgia's game-winning touchdown.
vs. Florida: This game wasn't necessarily all that close to allow for Bowers to make a clutch play, per se. But he did have a crucial, play-making catch to give his team a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Look at this incredible catch that Bowers had to bobble to make, then he ran in for a TD:
vs. Ohio State: One of Bowers' most clutch plays came during Georgia's semifinal against Ohio State. Facing a 4th-and-6 from Ohio State's 13, the Dawgs trailed 38-24. As Bowers caught a pass from Bennett, he stretched to reach the first-down marker. Otherwise, he would have been short, and it could have possibly cost Georgia the game:
Georgia was able to make a field goal on the drive, so Bowers' smart play on fourth-down was crucial to keeping his team in the game.
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: vs. South Carolina, Sept. 16; vs. Florida, Oct. 28; vs. Ole Miss, Nov. 11; at Tennessee, Nov. 18
LSU QB Jayden Daniels
2022 statistics: 2,913 yards passing, 17 touchdowns with three interceptions, 885 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns
LSU had a surprising 2022 season, including an SEC West title under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. With Daniels returning in 2023, it looks like the Tigers will once again compete for the divisional title. The next step for Kelly will be making the Tigers into a legitimate threat to win the SEC.
Clutch moments
vs. Florida State: LSU trailed 24-10 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Daniels made things interesting late. First, he led a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins to make it a one-score game.
LSU got the ball back with 1:15 left, and Daniels drove his offense down to FSU's two-yard line in the final seconds before hitting Jenkins for the touchdown. LSU's extra-point attempt was blocked, but Daniels was still clutch late in the game.
vs. Alabama: Daniels put together two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a seven-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor that gave his team a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left. But the Tide's 46-yard field goal sent the game into overtime.
Daniels did it all on LSU's OT possession after Alabama's touchdown to go up 31-24. On first down, Daniels ran it in 25 yards for a touchdown. LSU then opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win, and Daniels hit Taylor in the end zone to secure the upset victory and knock Bama out of the playoff hunt.
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: Vs. Florida State, Sept. 3; at Ole Miss, Sept. 30; at Alabama, Nov. 4; vs. Texas A&M, Nov. 25
LSU LB Harold Perkins
2022 statistics: 72 total tackles, including 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles
Harold Perkins had an outstanding true freshman season in 2023, so the expectations are high surrounding his sophomore season. Defensive lineman Maason Smith also returns from his ACL injury last season alongside defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and the unit looks in great shape heading into next season.
Clutch moments
vs. Alabama: Perkins had a great game during LSU's upset win over Alabama. On the night, he finished with eight total tackles, one pass defended and a sack on Bryce Young in the first half:
He also had three quarterback hurries on Young, which tied his season high, per CFB Stats.
vs. Arkansas: But Perkins' most impressive game of the season came against Arkansas just one week later, when he finished with three sacks, two forced fumbles and eight total tackles. Arkansas had the ball with less than two minutes left, but Perkins' second forced fumble of the day came on a strip from quarterback Cade Fortin that put the game on ice:
Perhaps the most impressive part of Perkins' outing against Arkansas was that he did it while dealing with the flu:
"He got sick before the game," Brian Kelly told reporters after the game. "He threw up as we were going into our team meeting."
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: Vs. Florida State, Sept. 3; at Ole Miss, Sept. 30; at Alabama, Nov. 4; vs. Texas A&M, Nov. 25
Oregon QB Bo Nix
2022 statistics: 3,593 yards passing with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, 510 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns
Oregon's Bo Nix returns for 2023 after putting up the best numbers of his collegiate career. His leading receiver, Troy Franklin, is back for 2023, so the expectations are high surrounding the Ducks in Dan Lanning's second year in Eugene.
Clutch moments
vs. Washington State: Oregon trailed for most of this game, and the Cougars led 34-22 with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter. First, Nix led an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by a one-yard pass to Cam McKormick to make it a one-score game, and he then gave his team their first lead of the game with a 50-yard touchdown bomb to Franklin. Oregon won 44-41.
vs. Utah: Oregon led 17-3 at halftime, but two Utes touchdowns in the third quarter tied things up. Late in the third quarter, the Ducks took over from their own 25. Nix completed six passes on the 15-play, 52-yard scoring drive capped off by a 41-yard field goal. The 20-17 lead held until the end, giving the Ducks the victory.
vs. UNC in the Holiday Bowl: Oregon trailed 24-14 with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter. But Nix put together two consecutive touchdown drives capped off with six-yard touchdown passes to help give his team the 28-27 victory.
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: At Texas Tech, Sept. 9; at Washington. Oct. 14; at Utah, Oct. 28; vs. USC, Nov. 11; vs. Oregon State, Nov. 24
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
2022 statistics: 4,641 yards passing with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions
Michael Penix Jr. returning to Washington was a bit of a surprise—he'd likely be a top quarterback taken in the draft if he decided to forgo his last season of eligibility. But instead, we get Penix back for one more season with leading receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Coming off an 11-2 season last year, the Huskies have the pieces to be a Pac-12 title contender in 2023.
Clutch moments
vs. Oregon State: Penix had a pair of late-game drives in this one. With his team trailing 21-14 with 11:46 left in the fourth, Penix found Odunze on 3rd-and-6 to get a first down at Oregon State's 4-yard line, and running back Wayne Taulapapa ran it in for the game-tying touchdown.
With 4:28 left, Washington got the ball back at their own 3-yard line. Penix completed nine passes on the 92-yard drive that almost completely ate the clock. With the offense inside Oregon State's five, Husky kicker Peyton Henry nailed the game-winning field goal to give Washington a 24-21 win.
vs. Oregon: Washington trailed 34-27 late in the fourth quarter. But on third down from Washington's 38, Penix found Taj Davis for a 62-yard touchdown that tied the game up at 34. Washington got the ball back on Oregon's 33 with 1:26 left, as the Ducks turned the ball over on downs. Penix completed a nine-yard pass to Jack Westover that helped set up the Huskies' game-winning field goal.
Key 2023 games that could warrant clutch moments: Vs. Oregon, Oct. 14; at USC, Nov. 4; vs. Utah, Nov. 11; vs. Washington State, Nov. 25