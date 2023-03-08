Predicting College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2023

0 of 7

Clutch players in college football are part of what makes this sport so great. When a game is on the line, having a go-to player on your team you can count on to make a play can help make or break a given season.

As we look ahead to the 2023 season, there are plenty of players returning that can be described as "clutch." Although there are some very talented players returning in 2023, some of the bigger names didn't have to play in too many close games last season, so we kept the focus on players that demonstrated big plays in crucial moments of games.

For this list, we'll take a look at some clutch moments these guys had last season, and try to predict which games might be most important for their season next year.

Let's try to predict college football's most clutch performers in 2023.