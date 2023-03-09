Reggie Jackson Documentary 'Reggie' Trailer and Release Date Revealed by Prime Video

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Reggie Jackson, one of the most iconic baseball players of the 20th century, is going to be the subject of a new Prime Video documentary series.

Prime Video announced on Thursday that Reggie will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on March 24.

The trailer includes highlights from Jackson's storied Hall of Fame career, as well as his journey off the field.

In the documentary, Jackson will offer a firsthand account of his experience as a Black athlete playing in the minor leagues in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1967 amid the height of the Civil Rights movement in the United States. He made his MLB debut that same year for the Oakland Athletics, eight months after Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party with headquarters in the city.

"I am excited to share Reggie with the world because it's the first time Reggie Jackson has shared the vulnerable parts of his life and the mental and physical strength he embodied as a player in his own words, said Reggie director Alexandria Stapleton. "I hope it serves as a tale of both a baseball icon and a strong willed man that's realistic, inspirational and authentic. I am thrilled to have worked alongside Mr. October himself and Prime Video to bring it to life."

In addition to Jackson's perspective, Julius Erving, Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter are among the sports icons who will be featured to offer their experiences with race relations as professional athletes, how far things have come and where they hope things go in the future.

"Coming off the recent success of our Coach Prime docuseries, we're thrilled to bring our Prime Video customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie," Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content said in a press release. "Reggie's impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we're very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story."

After 10 seasons with the A's and one season with the Baltimore Orioles, Jackson became one of the first free agents in Major League Baseball history. He signed a five-year, $3 million contract with the New York Yankees in November 1976.

Jackson earned the moniker "Mr. October" for hitting three homers and driving in five runs in the Yankees' series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1977 World Series.

A 14-time All-Star, Jackson won five World Series titles and hit 563 career homers in 21 seasons. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1993.

Jackson's No. 9 jersey with the A's and No. 44 jersey with the Yankees have been retired by both clubs.