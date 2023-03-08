Buying or Selling Top NFL Trade, Free-Agency Rumors, Franchise Tag Decisions

1 of 9

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens used the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. He can now negotiate with other teams, but the Ravens have the right to match any offer he accepts, or they can let him walk in exchange for two first-round picks.

The Ravens took a gamble with this move, because they could probably fetch more than two first-rounders (perhaps three or additional early-round picks) if they trade Jackson. However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley, Jackson "wants a fully guaranteed deal in line with" the five-year, $230 million contract that Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

At the combine, NFL Network's Rich Eisen heard "it is not pretty" between Jackson and the Ravens (starting at 4:19).

Baltimore is willing to let Jackson set his own market. Even if he signs a contract that satisfies his demands, the Ravens can still match that offer to retain him.

In a statement, general manager Eric DeCosta said he intends to build a championship team around Jackson. But he clearly wants to do it with a specific price range in mind.

If another club values Jackson more than Baltimore, that plan could change. It makes sense to let him gauge his market with the two sides at an impasse on an extension.

Watson's fully guaranteed deal is an outlier, and Jackson has missed 11 games over the past two seasons, including the Ravens' Wild Card Round loss this past year. He's played in only one full December or January game since 2021.

Teams may hesitate to sign Jackson to a fully guaranteed deal with a $50-plus million annual salary because of his recent spate of injuries during a critical stretch in the season.

Verdict: Buy