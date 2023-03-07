Lamar Jackson Rumors: Situation with Ravens, QB 'Not Pretty' amid Contract Talks

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the eve of the NFL's franchise tag deadline, things are supposedly not going too well between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in their contract negotiations, according to Rich Eisen.

During a segment of the Rich Eisen Show on Monday, he went over the top five rumors he heard while he was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this past weekend. He also stated that per reports Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta visited Jackson in South Florida and the two sides were not able to finish out a deal.

The report begins at the 4:25 mark of the video.

DeCosta recently told the media that he feels "optimistic" about getting a deal done with Jackson.

A former league MVP, Jackson's contract situation has been an ongoing saga dating back to last offseason when it was reported that he declined a five-year extension worth over $250 million and $133 million in guarantees at signing.

It was also reported that Jackson wanted a deal that was fully guaranteed, much like the one that the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2022 season.

If DeCosta were to place the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson it would be worth around $45 million while the non-exclusive would be about $32.4 million and allows the quarterback to negotiate with other organizations.

Placing a franchise tag on Jackson likely won't do much in helping to sweeten his relationship with the organization.

Since being drafted with the final pick of the first round in 2018, Jackson has been superb for the Ravens, winning the MVP, being named an All-Pro and leading the league in passing touchdowns in his first year as the team's full-time starter in 2019.

He also set the all-time record for rushing yards by a quarterback that year with 1,206.