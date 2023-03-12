Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Missing NCAA Tournament

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ohio State entered the 2022-23 campaign with the goal of earning yet another trip to March Madness, but the Buckeyes' focus has already shifted to next season.

Because of a 5-15 record in Big Ten action, Ohio State mustered the 13th seed in the Big Ten tournament and headed to Chicago with a win-or-go-home reality. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, they didn't have a miracle in store and bowed out with an 80-66 loss to Purdue.

Even as sixth-year senior Justice Sueing departs and star freshman Brice Sensabaugh presumably enters the NBA draft, there is reason for optimism in Columbus.

Ohio State boasts a top-10 recruiting class that includes three 4-star talents and two of the best in-state prospects.