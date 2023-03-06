Philip Rivers Rumors: 49ers, Dolphins Contacted by Former Chargers QB Last Season

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Late in the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins both were starting third-string quarterbacks as they made a push toward the playoffs. Apparently, both teams had the opportunity to bring a future Hall of Famer out of retirement for their postseason run.

"I heard at the combine ... that Philip Rivers contacted both of them to come back late last year," Rich Eisen reported Monday.

The Dolphins were forced to start rookie Skylar Thompson in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills, and they wound up losing 34-31. Brock Purdy was able to lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, but he injured his elbow on the team's opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rivers played 16 seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and spent his final year in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts before his retirement after the 2020 season. He threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to lead the Colts to an 11-5 record in his final year. He ranks sixth all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and his marks of 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns are the most by a quarterback who never played in a Super Bowl.

Just last month, Rivers addressed the possibility of an NFL return after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as its new head coach; Steichen was on the Chargers' coaching staff during Rivers' tenure. The 41-year-old told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that while he's "super happy" for Steichen, he's content with his job as a high school football coach in Alabama.

"I'm staying right where I am," Rivers said at the time.

If Rivers is getting the itch to return to the NFL, there are many quarterback-needy teams who could use a veteran presence. It remains to be seen whether he's truly ready to lace up his cleats again.