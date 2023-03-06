NFL Rumors: Cardinals Expected to Move on From Chosen Anderson, Rodney Hudson

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release receiver Chosen Anderson—previously known as Robbie Anderson—and center Rodney Hudson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It would mark the first big decisions made by the Cardinals' new brass of coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Both players had limited roles for Arizona in 2022. Anderson started just two games after being traded from the Carolina Panthers in October, and Hudson was placed on injured reserve after the first four games.

The moves would save the organization $12 million and $2 million against the salary cap.

