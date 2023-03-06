NFL Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase In 2023 Offseason

2 of 5

AP Photo/Bart Young

After purchasing the Denver Broncos last year, the organization's new ownership group went right to work attempting to craft a championship roster. The once-proud team hadn't made the playoffs in over a half-decade, failures that largely rested on an inability to find a franchise quarterback following Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016.

These factors led Denver to shell out a king's ransom for Russell Wilson. The club not only coughed up a load of valuable assets—headlined by two first- and two second-round draft picks—to pry the quarterback away from the Seattle Seahawks, but it also doled out big bucks to lock him up for the foreseeable future before he even played a regular-season game with the Broncos.

Wilson cashed in on his strong body of work with the Seahawks—nine Pro Bowl appearances in 10 seasons—when he signed a five-year extension worth $245 million, with $165 million in guarantees.

Just one season into that deal, it's already becoming clear that signing Wilson through the 2028 campaign may have been a massive mistake.

The 34-year-old just endured the roughest season of his decorated career. He posted his second-worst yards per passing attempt (7.3) and interception (11) numbers while hitting new lows in completion percentage (60.5) and touchdown throws (16).

Wilson's 66.2 PFF grade was the lowest of his career and a far cry from the fantastic 90-plus marks he posted as recently as the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

Denver won't give up on Wilson yet, however. Since the team would take on an almost comical dead-cap hit of $107 million by moving on from him, it will instead hope Wilson can bounce back under a new coaching staff led by Sean Payton, the proven Super Bowl winner brought on to replace an ineffective Nathaniel Hackett after he was canned before the 2022 season even ended.

If Wilson has another atrocious campaign, the Broncos won't have many options to get out from under his deal.

His dead-cap hit remains exorbitant in 2024, ringing up at $85 million. The earliest the Broncos can cut Wilson and not set the franchise back significantly is 2025, as they'll still incur a $49.6 million dead-cap hit but at least save nearly $6 million by releasing him.