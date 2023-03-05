Raiders Rumors: Jarrett Stidham Return Interests LV, Could Pair with Rookie QB

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have interest in bringing back quarterback Jarrett Stidham next season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Stidham started the final two games for the Raiders in 2022 and played well in that stretch despite going 0-2.

Fowler reported that Vegas hasn't ruled out bringing back Stidham and also taking a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. The Raiders currently have the No. 7 pick.

Stidham, 26, has been a backup for the majority of his career since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round in 2019.

