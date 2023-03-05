Jets OL Duane Brown Plans to Return for 16th NFL Season

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown will return for a 16th NFL season, agent Kennard McGuire told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Brown, 37, started 12 games with the Jets last season despite a torn rotator cuff. He'll be heading into the second year of a $20 million contract he signed last August to replace Mekhi Becton.

"Duane is a freaking rock star, man, the way he fought through pain and injury," Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters last week. "He did what I'd say about 90 percent of players probably wouldn't have done, in terms of playing when he didn't have to. All his money was already guaranteed, and the guy still strapped up and played 16 or however many games for us. ... So a lot of respect for him, love his grind, love his grit, love what he stands for, and if he's here, it'd be awesome."

The Jets will likely pair Brown and Becton at the two tackle spots as they attempt to find cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. Their biggest need comes at the quarterback spot after the failed development of Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York is expected to be active in the veteran quarterback market, with Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo standing above the rest among free-agent options. Aaron Rodgers is also considered a potential option, though that depends on whether and where the four-time MVP decides he wants to play in 2023.

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He spent a decade with the Houston Texans from 2008 to 2017 and then five years with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2021.