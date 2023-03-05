Jon Jones 'Definitely' Fighting Stipe Miocic After UFC 285 Title Win, Dana White Says

AP Photo/David Becker

Jon Jones is not wasting any time calling his shot after winning the UFC heavyweight championship.

The two-division UFC champion called out Stipe Miocic for his first title defense after defeating Ciryl Gane at Saturday's UFC 285 event.

"Y'all want to see me beat up Stipe (Miocic)?" Jones said in his postfight interview. "One thing I know about the UFC is we give the fans what they want to see. Stipe Miocic, I hope you're training, my guy. You're the greatest heavyweight of all time. That's what I want — I want you real bad."

UFC president Dana White said a fight between the two stars will "definitely" happen at some point in the future.

"I don't know when, but he's definitely fighting Stipe," White told reporters following the pay-per-view.

Jones was dominant in his first UFC fight since February 2020, taking down Gane before submitting him with a guillotine choke just 2:04 into the bout. The event doubled as Jones' heavyweight debut after he was the standard bearer of UFC's light heavyweight division for nearly a full decade before vacating the championship in August 2020.

The 35-year-old took a 37-month break between fights, eventually negotiating a return to the UFC as part of the heavyweight division. His fight against Gane was set up as a heavyweight title bout after Francis Ngannou vacated the championship in January.

Miocic, 40, has not fought since losing to Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. Arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Miocic is a two-time champion in the division and holds the record for most consecutive title defenses by a heavyweight (three).

"I'm going to train my ass off and I'm going to beat his ass," Miocic said after Jones' victory.