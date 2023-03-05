Daniel Jones Rumors: Giants Have 'No Contract Resolution in Sight' Post-Combine Talks

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The clock is ticking on Daniel Jones and the Giants' contract negotiations, and after several days of meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine, a compromise is not yet in sight, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero..

Although recent reports have indicated that the organization and Jones' agents have had promising conversations, it now looks like it'll be a tight call ahead of Tuesday's tag deadline.

Jones, 25, is entering his fifth year in the league and reportedly wants a deal north of $45 million per year, which would make him at least the third-highest-paid quarterback in the league based off total cash, according to Spotrac.

Although Jones is coming off a career year, it's hard to envision him earning money in the same vein as more accomplished guys like Aaron Rogers ($59.5 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($40.4 million), both of whom have Super Bowl titles and multiple MVP seasons under their belts.

The Giants could have had Jones for a much lower price point, but general manager Joe Schoen opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, as Jones didn't always performed up to par in his first three NFL seasons.

Schoen is still able to place the franchise tag on Jones ahead of Tuesday's deadline, which would be worth $32.4 million.

In his first season under coach Brian Daboll, Jones broke out, showing off not only his arm talent but also his ability to take off and run with the ball. He threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions—a career low— while completing a career-high 67.2 percent of his passes.

He also ran for 708 yards and seven more scores.

Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, who's also set to be a free agent this offseason, formed a dynamic duo for a Giants team that made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.