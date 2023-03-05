UFC 285 Results: Winners, Scorecards from Jones vs. Gane Card

UFC 285 Results: Winners, Scorecards from Jones vs. Gane CardMarch 5, 2023
UFC 285 lived up to the hype thanks to two historic performances to close out the show in Las Vegas.
Jon Jones dominated and wasted no time in claiming the heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane. Alexa Grasso brought the Valentina Shevchenko reign to a close in the co-main event.
Jones' victory is an incredible milestone in an already all-time career. He's not only the most dominant light heavyweight of all time but just ran through one of the best heavyweights in the organization.
Bones was nearly flawless from the beginning. The two traded some quick barbs at the beginning, but once Jones latched on to Gane, it was the beginning of the end. Bon Gamin looked like a fish out of water while Bones was completely in his element as he maneuvered into position for the choke.
It's hard to continue to come up with superlatives to give out to Jones. For him to come back after three years of inactivity and dominate a fighter like Gane this quickly is a terrifying notion for the rest of the division.
Here's a look at the rest of the results from Vegas and a closer look at each main card fight.
UFC 285 Results
Main Card
Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission (guillotine choke) (Round 1, 2:04)
Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 4, 4:34)
Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 3, 4:17)
Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via submission (arm triangle) (Round 1, 2:54)
Prelims
Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via second-round TKO (punches) (4:59)
Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via second-round TKO (punches) (4:12)
Ian Garry def. Song Kenan via third-round TKO (punches) (4:22)
Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez via majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)
Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via submission (armbar) (Round 2, 2:14)
Farid Basharat def. Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko
UFC 285 marked the end of an era in the women's flyweight division. Alexa Grasso pulled off a shocking upset win over Valentina Shevchenko to take end a title reign that went back to 2018.
Grasso gained some early momentum in the first round. Her boxing seemed to throw Shevchenko off her game early, and she stole the round with her crisp punching.
But it looked like Bullet was going to do her usual thing and take over the fight as it progressed. Her wrestling led to control and damage for the majority of the next two rounds.
In the fourth frame, Shevchenko was once again looking to fight on the mat, but Grasso used it to her advantage, jumped on her opponent's back and sunk in the choke that would earn her the belt.
Grasso by submission was just about the most unlikely outcome.
Yet, it's the reason that Shevchenko couldn't earn her eighth consecutive title defense.
Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal
If the goal was to find out if Shavkat Rakhmonov could win when put in a bad position, then the Nomad accomplished everything he could on Saturday night. Geoff Neal pushed the 28-year-old, but it wasn't enough to keep Rakhmonov from getting the finish.
Neal landed more punches than Rakhmonov has likely seen in his MMA career. Handz of Steel had Rakhmonov in trouble on a few occasions. He did what he could to snap his opponent's unbeaten streak, but Rakhmonov proved his durability.
He took everything Neal had to offer and ended up locking in a standing rear naked choke in the final minute of the fight to get the tap.
The performance is bad news for future Rakhmonov opponents. Sometimes undefeated prospects struggle the first time someone offers resistance.
Instead, Rakhmonov simply elevated his game and showed a side we hadn't seen yet.
A title shot is on the horizon.
Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner
Jalin Turner didn't quite notch the signature win he was looking for against Mateusz Gamrot, but he sure made things interesting. Gamrot had his hand raised by split decision in a fight that really could have been scored either way.
Turner was looking to extend his winning streak to six fights while stepping up in competition against a ranked fighter. He was originally supposed to fight Dan Hooker, who withdrew from the fight, and Gamrot took the fight on short notice.
He found out taht Turner's length and striking are difficult to deal with. Gamrot was coming off a disappointing decision loss to Beneil Dariush but didn't let that compound into a second loss.
Gamrot's wrestling was the deciding factor in this one. Turner had his moments in the stand-up, but the 32-year-old was able to turn to his wrestling anytime his opponent created momentum with his striking.
Overall, it was a solid performance that should elevate the stock of both men.
Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett
Jamie Pickett gave Bo Nickal the toughest test of his MMA career. That is, Pickett lasted nearly three minutes in the cage with the three-time Division I national champion wrestler.
The former Penn State star had finished his previous three fights in 62 seconds or less. Pickett was simply the first to fend off Nickal's first submission attempt. Nickal remained patient and persistent throughout the bout.
He registered 2:30 of control time in a fight that lasted 2:54.
Nickal obviously has high-level grappling. The question is going to be how quickly the UFC wants to fast-track him. He's a potential star in the making, but it's going to take time for him to develop the other areas of his game.
For now, we can expect him to run through just about any unranked fighter in the middleweight division after that showing.