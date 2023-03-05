UFC 285 Results: Winners, Scorecards from Jones vs. Gane Card

0 of 5

UFC 285 lived up to the hype thanks to two historic performances to close out the show in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones dominated and wasted no time in claiming the heavyweight championship over Ciryl Gane. Alexa Grasso brought the Valentina Shevchenko reign to a close in the co-main event.

Jones' victory is an incredible milestone in an already all-time career. He's not only the most dominant light heavyweight of all time but just ran through one of the best heavyweights in the organization.

Bones was nearly flawless from the beginning. The two traded some quick barbs at the beginning, but once Jones latched on to Gane, it was the beginning of the end. Bon Gamin looked like a fish out of water while Bones was completely in his element as he maneuvered into position for the choke.

It's hard to continue to come up with superlatives to give out to Jones. For him to come back after three years of inactivity and dominate a fighter like Gane this quickly is a terrifying notion for the rest of the division.

Here's a look at the rest of the results from Vegas and a closer look at each main card fight.