Ja Morant Apologizes After Suspension for IG Live Video Appearing to Show Gun

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has apologized and deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts following news that he will be away from the team for "at least" the next two games.

Both the apology and the deactivation of his social media came after Morant released an Instagram Live video that appeared to feature him holding a gun in a nightclub.

The NBA is investigating the video, per NBA spokesman Mike Bass:

The 23-year-old Morant, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this year.

