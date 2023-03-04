X

    Ja Morant Apologizes After Suspension for IG Live Video Appearing to Show Gun

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 4, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has apologized and deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts following news that he will be away from the team for "at least" the next two games.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Statement from Ja Morant: <a href="https://t.co/HpTF3WvI00">pic.twitter.com/HpTF3WvI00</a>

    Both the apology and the deactivation of his social media came after Morant released an Instagram Live video that appeared to feature him holding a gun in a nightclub.

    The NBA is investigating the video, per NBA spokesman Mike Bass:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Statement from NBA spokesman Mike Bass: "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."

    The 23-year-old Morant, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this year.

