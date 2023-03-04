Grizzlies' Ja Morant's IG Live Video Appearing to Show Gun Under Investigation by NBA

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The NBA is investigating Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he appeared to show himself holding a gun in an Instagram Live video.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The video, posted on Morant's social-media page, appears to show him flashing a gun while at a nightclub.

This is the second time this week Morant has made headlines for something away from the basketball court.

Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post obtained police records from last summer in which Morant was accused of a punching a teenager multiple times during a pickup basketball game at Morant's house.

The teenager told Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives that Morant went into his house after hitting him and came back "with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants and his hand on the weapon."

Days before the alleged assault, the head of security at a Memphis mall told police Morant "threatened" him in the parking lot and a member of Morant's group shoved him in the head.

According to Hensley-Clancy, Morant told police he acted in self-defense against the teenager because the teen threw a basketball at his head and stepped toward him.

No charges were filed against Morant because the district attorney's office didn't have "enough evidence to proceed with a case," a spokesperson told Hensley-Clancy.

The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick reported Feb. 5 that acquaintances of Morant "aggressively confronted" members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party following a Jan. 29 game against the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum.

At some point later on, someone in a slow-moving SUV that Morant was riding in "trained a red laser" on the traveling party. It's unclear if the laser was attached to a gun, but two members of the Pacers group said they thought it was. They could not see who did it.

According to Kravitz and Amick, the NBA investigated the situation after the Pacers alerted them to it. Bass said the league substantiated that a "situation arose that was confrontational"; it could not "corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

Morant is in his fourth season with the Grizzlies. He has appeared in 53 games, leading the team with 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game.

Memphis will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.