Report: Clippers 'Preparing' to Move Marcus Morris Sr. to Bench After Westbrook Deal

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers could be set to make some changes to the rotation amid the team's five-game losing streak.

"The Clippers have been preparing with an expectation that Marcus Morris Sr. is on his way out of the starting lineup," Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported.

Morris missed the last two games while dealing with an elbow injury, but he's started all 56 games he's played this year after starting 54 of 54 games last season. He hasn't come off the bench since the 2021 playoffs, where he started 18 of 19 games during the team's run to the Western Conference Finals.

Changes are still needed after the team's recent slide, which dropped the squad into eighth place in the Western Conference with a 33-33 record entering Saturday.

Morris is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this year, but the team is 2.6 points worse per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, per Basketball Reference.

It could lead to more playing time for Nicolas Batum or Robert Covington in the frontcourt alongside the recently added Mason Plumlee. Batum could provide a shooting upgrade after hitting 38.9 percent of outside shots this year, while Covington is known for his defensive versatility.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue must figure out a rotation that helps get the most out of stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.