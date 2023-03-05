2023 NFL Scouting Combine Takeaways: QBs, WRs & TEs Heat Up Draft's Round 1 Intrigue

8 of 8

Multiple quarterbacks are vying to be the first off the board in late April, but there's no guarantee who will be drafted first overall. However, it's becoming clear that one of the signal-callers will be the pick.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have made it known in Indianapolis that the No. 1 selection is for sale. There are likely multiple suitors for the choice.

"From my understanding, there is significant, significant interest in that pick," Rapoport said.



Rapoport mentioned the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers as teams that could eye the No. 1 pick.

It makes sense. Because this year's top quarterbacks come with a variety of skill sets and because there is no consensus QB1, a franchise may be eager to get the player on top of its big board.

If the Texans, for example, believe Bryce Young is the best fit for their roster and offense, they may not be willing to run the risk of getting jumped at No. 2. If the Colts believe C.J. Stroud is their guy, they may not be willing to stay at No. 4.

Rapoport also mentioned the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 as another team that could be up for a trade. This adds further intrigue to the quarterback chase, as it could prompt both Houston and Indianapolis to trade up—and the Bears could conceivably become trade partners for each of them.

According to Sobleski, Chicago could be willing to move outside of the range of top defensive prospects Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr..

"Buzz continues to pick up about Chicago liking Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson as much as those mentioned, if not more," he said. "Wilson even confirmed he's already met with the team twice. Wilson may be attainable outside of the initial five selections—which makes the possibility of a trade further down the order more intriguing than initially believed."



Young, Stroud and Anthony Richardson have strong cases as the top quarterback prospect. Teams will play coy about their preference, and some may still be sorting that out. The unknown makes it a near certainty that one team will move to No. 1 to have its pick of the class, and it could happen well before draft day.



