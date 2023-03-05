Jon Jones and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 285

1 of 9

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

If you already believed Jon Jones was the greatest of all time, you still do.

The longtime light heavyweight king made the transition to the sport's big-boy division look about as easy as it could look, dispatching a former interim champion and current No. 1 contender in Ciryl Gane in less than half a round.

The official time of the Frenchman's surrender to a guillotine choke was 2:04.

"I knew the fight would be in my area. I feel stronger and more comfortable on the ground than ever," Jones said. "I felt a little goofy on the feet because it's been a while. But once I got my hands on him, I felt comfortable."

Jones had insisted during fight week that it'd be a mismatch. He wasn't wrong.

Though he'd lost just once in 12 career fights and once in nine UFC outings, Gane never looked comfortable. He flicked out strike attempts but never showed the conviction he'd shown in victories because it was clear he was concerned with Jones' mat skills.

A missed punch allowed Jones an opening to get in close and take things to the floor about a minute in. From there, he spun to Gane's back and subsequently scrambled to a front position from which he cinched his foe's neck with his left arm.

Soon after, the eighth two-weight champ in UFC history was crowned.

"I'm so excited. I've been working for this for a long time," he said. "A lot of people thought I'd never come back. I read that. But I've been faithful to the goal and the mission."

And now, the mission is to be the greatest heavyweight ever.

To accomplish that, Jones verbally accepted the challenge of former two-time champ Stipe Miocic, generally considered the best in the division's history, who was seated cageside.

"Stipe Miocic, you're the greatest heavyweight of all time," he said. "And that's what I want."