Mac McClung's Shoes, Basketball from 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Win to Be Auctioned

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mac McClung's sneakers and basketball from his epic performance at this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest are up for bidding through Goldin Auctions, per TMZ Sports.

McClung will donate a portion of the proceeds to the ALZ Alzheimer's Association. In addition, the winning bidder of the basketball will get a FaceTime meeting with McClung and a follow on Instagram as well.

The bidding for both items ends on March 22. The starting bids are $2,500 apiece.

McClung put on one of the best Slam Dunk Contest performances in recent memory, and you can view his entire show here via House of Highlights.

McClung is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has spent this season with the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The former Texas Tech star has excelled thanks to 18.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting (47.7 percent from three-point range) for the Blue Coats.