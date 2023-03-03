Nike Unveils Air Max 270 Go; Collapsible Tailgate Entry System Designed for Kids

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The latest innovation from Nike was designed with young athletes in mind.

The company has unveiled the Nike Air Max 270 Go, which features a collapsible tailgate entry system for kids to easily slip shoes on and off.

"No consumer stretches our product to the limit and is more demanding than a kid," said Cal Dowers, the vice president and GM of Global Nike Kids, in a release. "That's why we've come up with solutions that are kids-specific—in innovation and style—that meet their needs and allow them to play all day long. The Air Max 270 Go is a great example of how we do that."

The design features several alterations for consumers depending on age.

Younger kids will have shoes with lower stack heights along with elastic laces, while older kids' shoes have traditional laces and a higher stack height.

The product, which will become available globally throughout March, follows up on Jordan Brand's 23/7 shoe released in January that was also designed for kids.