X

    Nike Unveils Air Max 270 Go; Collapsible Tailgate Entry System Designed for Kids

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 3, 2023

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Nike reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with revenue of $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    The latest innovation from Nike was designed with young athletes in mind.

    The company has unveiled the Nike Air Max 270 Go, which features a collapsible tailgate entry system for kids to easily slip shoes on and off.

    B/R Kicks @brkicks

    Nike has unveiled their Air Max 270 Go 👟 <br><br>The new shoe has integrated a collapsible tailgate entry system designed for kids with the goal of removing barriers to inspire kids to move and play 🛝 <a href="https://t.co/EYykbphLqF">pic.twitter.com/EYykbphLqF</a>

    "No consumer stretches our product to the limit and is more demanding than a kid," said Cal Dowers, the vice president and GM of Global Nike Kids, in a release. "That's why we've come up with solutions that are kids-specific—in innovation and style—that meet their needs and allow them to play all day long. The Air Max 270 Go is a great example of how we do that."

    The design features several alterations for consumers depending on age.

    Younger kids will have shoes with lower stack heights along with elastic laces, while older kids' shoes have traditional laces and a higher stack height.

    The product, which will become available globally throughout March, follows up on Jordan Brand's 23/7 shoe released in January that was also designed for kids.

    Nike Unveils Air Max 270 Go; Collapsible Tailgate Entry System Designed for Kids
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon