Isaiah Collier, Juju Watkins Named 2023 Naismith Boys, Girls HS Players of the Year

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Isaiah Collier of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, and Judea "Juju" Watkins of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California, were named the 2023 Naismith Boys and Girls High School Players of the Year on Friday.

The award recognizes both players as two of the "most outstanding high school basketball players in the country." They are both committed to play college basketball at USC.

Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a statement:

"Juju and Isaiah's exceptional performances throughout the season have earned them the achievement of Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Player of the Year. We are thrilled to honor them with this recognition and wish them all the best as they advance to the next level in their basketball careers at the University of Southern California. Their outstanding achievements on the court are a testament to their extraordinary talent and hard work."

Collier, a 5-star point guard prospect, is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 men's basketball class, per 247Sports composite rankings, topping the likes of Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

The Georgia native is USC's first No. 1 overall recruit in the modern era and was also named to the 2023 USA Men's Nike Hoop Summit roster.

Additionally, Collier has helped lead Wheeler to the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association's 7A playoffs.

Collier said in a statement:

"First, I want to give honor to God, who has blessed me with the opportunity to play the game of basketball. Second, I want to thank my family, who are 'My Rock,' my coaches and teachers, and my teammates and friends for supporting me throughout my journey on and off the court. I'm truly humbled to be mentioned alongside the previous Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy winners, and my fellow nominees. I will cherish this moment for years to come."

Watkins is also a 5-star guard prospect and the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2023 women's basketball class, per ESPN's recruiting rankings, topping Mikaylah Williams, Jadyn Donovan and Ciera Toomey.

"To win the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy means a lot," said Watkins. "It's been a goal of mine and definitely on my checklist because growing up you dream of attaining accolades like this. I'm just really humbled."

Watkins has been dominant this season, helping Sierra Canyon to a 30-0 record and a Division 1 CIF Southern Section championship. The team can reach the regional finals of the 2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships with a win over Mater Dei on Saturday.

In addition to winning the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award, Watkins was also named 2022 MaxPreps National Player of the Year, 2022 Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year and 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup MVP.