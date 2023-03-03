49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Expected to Have Surgery Next Week After GM Lynch's Comment

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to have elbow surgery next week to repair the torn UCL suffered in the NFC Championship Game, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The recovery timeline is expected to take six months, although that could change based on the results of the surgery.

Purdy was initially scheduled for surgery on Feb. 22, but as Nick Wagoner of ESPN initially reported, it was delayed because of swelling in the quarterback's elbow.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch indicated Tuesday that Purdy's surgery could be coming soon.

"When you have all the swelling and stiffness out, that's when you have the best outcome," Lynch told reporters.

The GM also indicated the team might be in the quarterback market because of the uncertainty at the position:

Even if Purdy is able to return in time for Week 1 next September, he will likely miss most offseason activities as well as much of training camp.

Trey Lance, meanwhile, is expected to return in time for OTAs in May, as Lynch said this week, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick missed all but two games this year after suffering an ankle injury.

Purdy impressed during his five regular-season and three postseason starts, finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, but his injury could put him behind when it comes to earning a starting job for 2023.