Jake Paul Says He Made $30M from Tommy Fury Fight Despite Split-Decision Loss

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Much of the appeal surrounding Jake Paul's hype-fueled boxing career wore off after his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury this past weekend. But he'll be laughing all the way to the bank regardless.

Paul claimed that he took home $30 million for the fight:

He also estimated on his podcast that the fight did about 500,000 PPV buys.

"I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the charts," he said (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting). "Probably going to be the biggest fight of the year. It's going to be hard to contend with. Maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis. It's probably coming at over half a million buys. Still totaling everything. So the business is great."

Paul is the consummate showman, so it can be somewhat safely assumed that he'll estimate on the higher side. And the interesting question will be whether he can maintain the interest in his boxing career now that he's been defeated.