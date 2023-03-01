Ravens HC: 'No Question' Lamar Jackson Would've Played vs. Bengals If Healthy

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson faced scrutiny for not playing in the team's postseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite the fact that he was recovering from a knee injury.

During his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended his quarterback, telling reporters Wednesday that Jackson wouldn't have sat on the sidelines if it weren't absolutely necessary:

"Nobody does more than Lamar. I promise you — to your other question back there, I didn't mean to skip over it, but if he could've played, just like all four players, he would've played. There's no question in my mind about that. And he would've played as soon as he was ready to play. You know? Hopefully it would've been the next week, I don't know. Never doubt that about Lamar Jackson. He's going to be out there. He's going to be competing. He's going to be giving everything he's got in every situation."

The Ravens were forced to start Tyler Huntley in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Bengals and lost 24-17. Jackson, who also missed the last five games of the regular season, said on Twitter he was suffering from a Grade 2 PCL sprain, but it didn't stop criticism from people, such as former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Michael Vick.

Jackson and the Ravens are still engaged in negotiations over a potential long-term contract. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said he's "hopeful" the team won't have to use its franchise tag on him, though that becomes more of a likelihood as the new league year looms on March 15.