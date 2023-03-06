Top CFB Storylines to Watch During 2023 Spring Practices

0 of 8

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Are you ready for some (spring) football?

If you're feening for the sport, 15 practices provide you a little bit of a fix during a glorious time of year for sports with things like the NCAA tournament, Major League Baseball and the Masters right around the corner.

With the advent of the one-time transfer rule and the excessive use of the portal, there are plenty more reasons to pay closer attention to spring practice than you used to. No longer is it only about position battles, but there are other focal points.

Early freshman enrollees are more prominent now than ever before, so this is our first chance to see the new additions to our favorite teams. For players who feel like they're on the outside looking in at key roles, the second transfer portal window opens, too.

And, for some programs, it's the first opportunity to see your team's new coach and how everything meshes on the field. Headlines abound this spring, so you have plenty of reasons to read about your favorite teams—even if it is just practice.

Tune into these things during college football's spring session.