X

    Panthers' Frank Reich: Derek Carr Has a 'Good 5-Year Window' amid Jets Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 1, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and AFC throws a pass against the NFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich sees a potential franchise quarterback in Derek Carr.

    "There's still a good five-year window there," Reich told reporters of the free-agent quarterback, who has been linked to the Panthers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

    Carr met with all three teams in Indianapolis at this week's scouting combine, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will likely to make a decision about his future before the start of free agency.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.