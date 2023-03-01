Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Deletes Tweet Ripping Former DC Jonathan Gannon

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson deleted a tweet ripping former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the team's performance in Super Bowl LVII.

Gardner-Johnson cast blame on Gannon, who left the Eagles to take the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job, for failing to make adjustments in the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs did not punt in the second half of Super Bowl LVII, scoring 24 points even though Patrick Mahomes aggravated his ankle injury late in the first half.

At the NFL combine Tuesday, Gannon admitted he could have done a better job of calling plays.

"They made a lot of good plays in that second half," Gannon told reporters. "We weren't able to get some stops when we needed to. I obviously could have done a better job of coaching a couple things that I want out of the calls. Tough to swallow when you look back at that because it's such a big stage and we didn't get it done for the city, for Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie for Howie (Roseman) and for [head coach Nick Sirianni].

Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six, putting up more in his one season under Gannon than he did during his three years with the New Orleans Saints. So, their relationship was not entirely unsuccessful.

With that said, Gardner-Johnson clearly felt Gannon's schemes were lacking when it counted most. With Gardner-Johnson set for free agency this month, we can likely rule out the Cardinals as a potential option.