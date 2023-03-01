Current NFL Stars who Dominated at the Scouting Combine

2 of 5

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Notable Combine Scores

40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (95.8%)

Vertical Leap: 40 inches (95.4%)

Broad Jump: 141 inches (92.4%)

Draft Position: No. 36 overall (2022) by New York Jets

Few players impressed as much at last year's combine as Breece Hall did. The Iowa State product wowed onlookers in nearly every drill he participated in and cemented his status as one of the top running backs in the class.

Although he was far from the biggest player in Indianapolis—he measured in at 5'11" and tipped the scales at 217 pounds, both rating around the 60th percentile for running backs—he was one of the most well-rounded athletes at the event.

After a final season with the Cyclones in which he forced 90 missed tackles as both as a rusher and receiver, per Jets X-Factor, Hall was clearly one of the shiftiest players in the country.

It would have come as little surprise to anyone who watched him at Ames that Hall displayed excellent speed—he ran a blistering 4.39 40-yard dash—and leaping ability at the combine, evident by his 40-inch vertical and nearly 11-foot broad jump.

Although he didn't show off his strength on the bench press, Hall proved he was as athletic as they come and backed up his collegiate stats with hard testing data. He was one of just six backs to earn an overall score of 99 from Next Gen Stats in the last two decades.

That athletic profile was indicative of NFL stardom. Hall was establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the league until a torn ACL ended his first season after only seven games, but a return to form in 2023 should have him well-positioned to dominate the Jets' backfield for the foreseeable future.