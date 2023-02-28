Carson Wentz 'Did the Best He Could' With Commanders, Ron Rivera Says

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday, ending his tenure with the team after just one season. However, head coach Ron Rivera said he'll look back on his brief time with Wentz fondly.

"I really do appreciate everything he did for us, and the opportunity that he had coming here," Rivera told reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). "He did the best he could, and we really appreciate that as well."

