John Lynch: 49ers May Explore Adding Veteran QB Behind Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in FA

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The San Francisco 49ers have a pair of talented young signal-callers in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, but they could be looking to add a veteran presence to their quarterback room this offseason.

Niners general manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday that the franchise may look to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, noting the team's commitment to doing due diligence.

Both Lance and Purdy are recovering from significant injuries. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 of the 2022 season. After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot later in the year, Purdy stepped in and helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game. The rookie then suffered an elbow injury on the team's opening drive. The hope is that he will undergo surgery sometime next week.

The 49ers have a talented core that should make them a perennial contender in the NFC. San Francisco has advanced to at least the conference title game in three out of the last four seasons.

However, after the misfortune in this season's NFC Championship Game, the 49ers would be wise to add some stability to their quarterback room. Players like Jacoby Brissett or Carson Wentz, the latter of whom the Washington Commanders released on Monday, would be solid candidates for San Francisco to pursue on the open market.