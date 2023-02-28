Browns Rumors: Bengals' Jessie Bates III Targeted as John Johnson III Replacement

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are expected to pursue Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III as a replacement for John Johnson III, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday the team will release Johnson when the new league year starts March 15.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.