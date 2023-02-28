X

    Giants GM 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Contract Talks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants on January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters he is "cautiously optimistic" the team will reach long-term contracts with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones before the start of free agency.

    Speaking at the NFL scouting combine, Schoen said the Giants and Barkley are "a little bit closer" on a new deal. The team plans to use its franchise tag on Jones if no deal is reached by the March 7 deadline.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.