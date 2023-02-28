Giants GM 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Contract Talks

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters he is "cautiously optimistic" the team will reach long-term contracts with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones before the start of free agency.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine, Schoen said the Giants and Barkley are "a little bit closer" on a new deal. The team plans to use its franchise tag on Jones if no deal is reached by the March 7 deadline.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.