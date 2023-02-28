Cowboys Not Opposed to RB in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft amid Bijan Robinson Links

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys haven't ruled out selecting a running back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft with Texas star Bijan Robinson projected to be an option for the the team.

Team CEO Stephen Jones told reporters Tuesday he broadly isn't opposed to targeting a running back with the No. 26 overall pick, when Dallas will be on the board this spring.

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State figure to be among the top picks in the draft, with Kentucky's Will Levis also in the mix to be an early first-round pick.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson, Jr. are both also projected to go in the top five of most mock drafts at this point.

Big names like Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison figure to give teams star potential later in the first round, as well.

Official draft order is courtesy of NFL.com.

